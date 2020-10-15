TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend during EndSARS…

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts…

I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa

News
By San

A retired Commissioner of Police, Fulani Kwajafa, has expressed regrets for establishing the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The infamous unit notorious for human rights violation has sparked protests across Nigeria for over one week now with demonstators demanding a reform of the entire police system.

Kwajafa while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa said the unit had completey derailed from its founding objectives.’

READ ALSO

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking…

He said, “My name is Fulani Kwajafa. I entered the Nigeria Police Force in 1984. Then robbery was prevalent, this was why Buhari was Head of State. He (Buhari) got a lot of complaint that people were stealing from each other, robbing people — he told me and Mr Inyang, the then IGP, that we must do something about it or be fired.

“Mr Inyang called me and told me to come up with a plan to save the country from thieves, so I said okay. I told him to give me his trust, resources and officers to start work.

“After four months of creating SARS, there was peace, those who were not caught ran, and those who were caught were sent to prison.

“This thing frustrates me, there is no reason why because someone commits a crime that the person should be killed. There are laws and no one will give an order that if you see armed robbers kill the person.

“I have been hearing disheartening news, to the extent that I have thought to myself that it seems among the SARS officials, there are armed robbers.

“This is not why we created SARS, the reason is completely different, this is not the purpose. In fact, when I am mentioned as the creator of SARS, I feel ashamed. It’s a thing of regret for me.

“If I had known it would be like this, I wouldn’t have created it because people who know when I established the unit always say to be, is it not Kwajafa’s baby? But this is not what I birthed, it has been changed.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless photo on…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend during EndSARS campaign in Lagos…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Sanwo-Olu identifies policemen involved in brutality of Surulere #EndSARS…

“What Did He Do?”- Nigerians Rescue Driver From Police Officer Who Tried To…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki…

MC Oluomo denies sending thugs to attack protesters in Alausa (video)

It’s hard not to talk to your best friend – Cardi B says as she confirms…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More