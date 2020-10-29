TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix…

BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi makes first appearance in Nollywood

I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” – Lagos Lawmaker, Desmond Elliot says

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Recall that Nollywood actor and Lagos law maker, Desmond Elliot went viral on social media on Thursday after a video of him addressing the youth as children, he has taken to social media to tender an apology following a backlash from celebrities as well as Nigerians.

See also; Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against Nigerian youths over their use of social media surfaces

Desmond Elliot in a series of tweet via his handle wrote; ”I have read your honest feedback & suggestions & I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction & looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.

READ ALSO

Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against…

I never said that – Desmond Elliot reacts to…

I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.

Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.

The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.

I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware. Together, we will build a better Nigeria. End.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I’m keeping my virginity till marriage – BBNaija’s Leo says,…

‘This Is heart-wrenching,’ Kogi Commissioner weeps as he inspects damaged,…

Toke Makinwa reacts after some Nigerians alleged she was paid by the govt to…

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album to be out on Thursday night – What we…

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

Tope Alabi showers encomium on Bishop David Oyedepo after he did this to her

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More