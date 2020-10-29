I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” – Lagos Lawmaker, Desmond Elliot says

Recall that Nollywood actor and Lagos law maker, Desmond Elliot went viral on social media on Thursday after a video of him addressing the youth as children, he has taken to social media to tender an apology following a backlash from celebrities as well as Nigerians.

See also; Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against Nigerian youths over their use of social media surfaces

Desmond Elliot in a series of tweet via his handle wrote; ”I have read your honest feedback & suggestions & I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction & looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.

I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.

Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.

The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.

I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware. Together, we will build a better Nigeria. End.”