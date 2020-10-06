I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals He Has Been Abusing Her For The Past 10 Months

The girlfriend of former DMW signee Lil Frosh has opened up about the domestic violence allegations saying she thought he was going to change.

According to the victim in an Instagram post, Lil Frosh has been abusing her physically, mentally, and emotionally for the past 10 months.

But she didn’t leave him despite the advice given to her by family and loved one hoping he will change but that never happened until she got fed up.

Adding that now her family is taking very good care of her and supporting her in every way to overcome the pains she has been through physically, mentally, and emotionally.

screenshot below;