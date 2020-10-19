I volunteer to be the leader of Endsars protest – Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello declares (Watch Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello has volunteered to be the leader of the decentralized nationwide endsars protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

After asking that the #EndSARS protests be halted as it has been hijacked by thugs across the nation, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has volunteered to be the leader of the movement. 45-year-old Yahaya Bello, who presumably thinks his age cuts him as a youth, said this in interview on Africa Independent Television AIT.

The governor also called on his colleagues to take charge of their state and avoid anymore loss of life in the peaceful protest that has spanned up to 11days nationwide.

Twitter users took no time before dragging the self imposed leader of the movement they’ve reiterated overtime, has no face or leadership.

Watch the interview and reactions below:

