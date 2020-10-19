‘I Want To Learn Nigerian Slang So I Can Join You’- Tyler Perry Tells Nigerians Over EndSars Protest

American filmmaker and actor, Tyler Perry has joined the EndSars Protests in Nigeria by asking for the meaning of popular slangs and chants being used for the protest and he is eager to know what it means.

Apparently, Tyler Perry known by his stage name, Madea by a lot of Nigerians has come across the word Soro Soke’ being used a lot and enquired about the meaning of it on social media. “What’s the meaning of “Soro Soke”? I want to learn some Nigerian slangs as I join you in this fight. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #BetterTogether” he tweeted.

Fortunately, he had someone to give him a satisfactory meaning and we guess he was really happy about that.

