‘I Want To Learn Nigerian Slang So I Can Join You’- Tyler Perry Tells Nigerians Over EndSars Protest

Entertainment
By San

Apparently, Tyler Perry known by his stage name, Madea by a lot of Nigerians has come across the word Soro Soke’ being used a lot and enquired about the meaning of it on social media.  “What’s the meaning of “Soro Soke”? I want to learn some Nigerian slangs as I join you in this fight. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #BetterTogether” he tweeted.

Fortunately, he had someone to give him a satisfactory meaning and we guess he was really happy about that.

See below;

