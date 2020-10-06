I woke up stressed and decided to go to Dubai on a one way ticket -Cuppy brags on social media

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, professionally known as Dj Cuppy has pulled a rich girl stunt on social media.

One of the heirs to the Otedola empire revealed how she woke up tired, stressed up, and picked up her backpack on a one way trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Cuppy who seems to to have not got over the huge loss of Manchester United to Tottenham Hostspur in a 6-1 home defeat on sunday revealed that she’s not been herself.

She tweeted: “Woke up stressed again, one way ticket to Dubai with just hand luggage. 💕✈️ #CuppyOnAMission”

Woke up stressed again, one way ticket to Dubai with just hand luggage. 💕✈️ #CuppyOnAMission pic.twitter.com/1bUhiyhyfh — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 6, 2020

The billionaire daughter was specially acknowledged by the airline she boarded on a first class package.

“Thank you for flying better with us. We wish you a great journey.❤️✈️“