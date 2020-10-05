”If I was Buhari, Wizkid would spend the night in cell for disrespecting me” – Man says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

A Twitter user recently took to the platform to slam Ngerian artist Wizkid over his recent utterances to the president.

Recall that Wizkid while reacting to the End SARS campaign had told Pres. Buhari to face Nigeria and leave the US alone.

Buhari tweeted “I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife Melania quick and full recovery from Covid-19″

Wizkid also retweeted with the caption, “Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/SARS still killing Nigerian Youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! face your country”.

This tweet by Wizkid has created mixed reactions on social media as many have described his tweet as disrespectful.

