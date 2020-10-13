TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar…

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a…

IGP orders all ex-SARS operatives to report at force HQ

News
By OluA

The inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, has set up a new unit to replace the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

The formation of the new unit was announced 48 hours after the IGP dissolved SARS following a nationwide outrage.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frank Mba, force spokesman, said the IGP had ordered all personnel of the disbanded SARS to report at force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing.

READ ALSO

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

Fury over FSARS overindulgence

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has, today, 13th October, 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties,” the statement read.

The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties. The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS. Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week. While personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is already married to…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman during #EndSARS…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

They messed with the wrong generation – Mr. P says as he joins #EndSARS protest…

IGP orders all ex-SARS operatives to report at force HQ

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the house (video)

Nigerian poet and playwright JP Clark dies at 85

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

#SARSMUSTEND: We will still tackle Buhari, he has been a bad boy’ -21-year-old…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More