Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

News
By OluA

Internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois have gotten yet another international recognition, this time from seasoned American comedian and TV host, Steve Harvey.

The young comedy skit makers announced via their social media platforms on October, 9 2020, that they recently featured on Steve Harvey’s ‘Steve’s TV show’ as guests.

Reacting to their virtual guest appearance, the young filmmakers shared: “We made it to @SteveTVShow we so much love and appreciate this sir”.

The clip shared on social media had the boys share with Harvey how they kicked off their brand that is fast becoming a force in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

