I’m counting my money, I can’t hear you – Regina Daniels to critics

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in a recent statement seems to have thrown a shade at her critics as she disclosed she is not bothered about the sidetalks because she is busy counting her money.

This recent statement could be as a result of backlash she received from people after she flaunted her supposed N24 million Rolex wristwatch and car gif Ned Nwoko bought for her as her birthday gift.

She wrote,

“I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you 🤷‍♀️ ”