I’m keeping my virginity till marriage – BBNaija’s Leo says, gives reason

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Leo Da-silver in a recent statement via social media revealed why he is keeping his virginity till he gets married.

See also: ‘This Is heart-wrenching,’ Kogi Commissioner weeps as he inspects damaged, vandalised medical equipment (Video)

According to Leo, he is keeping his virginity till he gets married because the drama that comes with having sex is always too much.

“Not going to lose my virginity till marriage. The drama that comes with sex is clearly too much.” he tweeted.

See also: Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In Lagos album will be out in a minute

See the tweet below;

Reactions have however trailed his statement from fans and followers, while some supported him others were against his opinion.