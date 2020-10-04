I’m not your uncle – Dino Melaye to Roman Goddess after allegedly visiting him in a hotel

Nigerian politician and ex- Kogi West District senator, Dino Melaye has dismissed claims by Roman Goddess that he is her uncle.

Roman Goddess disclosed that she had paid Dino Melaye a visit in a hotel and described the Lamborghini owner as her uncle.

“I came to see my uncle. daddy Dino” she wrote.

Reacting to what thw curvaceous Instagram model said, Dino Melaye cautioned her and Instablog to stop peddling lies with his name.

Roman or Greek goddess + instablognja make una begin pay for using my name for lies and propaganda. You! Anti I’m not your uncle oooo…from where to where now. Even in the beer parlour there is ‘seniority’. Kia picanto no fit pull macopolo. Burger no be monkey food. SDM.” he wrote.