I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she gives her blessings (Video)

Kiddwaya’s mother, Susan Lulun Waya made an appearance at a meet and greet event organized for Erica in Abuja.

Speaking at the event on Friday, October 2, Susan Waya said she was there to welcome the Elites – Erica’s fans – and to show support for Erica, who was her son Kiddwaya’s love interest in the Big Brother Naija house during the recently concluded season of the reality show.

Standing beside Erica, Susan Waya said: “I see myself in this little lady and I’m here to support her. I can’t replace her mother but she’s my daughter. And today, I want to confirm to you, I am KiddRica.”

KiddRica is the combination of Kiddwaya and Erica’s names, and people rooting for them and their relationship refer to themselves as KiddRica shippers.

Kiddwaya’s mother’s revelation that she’s a KiddRica shipper was reloud cheers from those present.

After her speech, she hugged and kissed Erica.