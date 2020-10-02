Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

2019 disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha shared a couple of cleavage-baring photos of herself to mark Nigeria’s independence.

The reality TV star rocked a plain white shirt and a pair of jeans in the photos.

Nigeria attained 60 years of independence on October 1 and the reality TV star decided to celebrate the special occasion.

Sharing the photos of herself via Instagram, Tacha penned an interesting quote which reads;

“Ask not what your country can do for you —Ask what you can do for your country “ Happy Independence Day!”