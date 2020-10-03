‘It is not real’-Laycon’s unbelievable Instagram impression in 7 days wows everybody (See Statistics)

Winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, got a whooping 134 million Instagram impressions in just 7 days.

Laycon won a total prize worth 85 million but 30 million in cash. The other add-ons include a two-bedroom apartment given by Revolution Home, a trip to Dublin sponsored by Guinness, among others.

Laycon on Sunday emerged winner of the Lockdown edition after he scored the highest votes at 60%.

The 24-year-old music artist won the grand prize worth N85 million, ahead of Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee.

Temi Gomez who is the manager of Fierce Nation, a record label of which Laycon is currently signed into, revealed the huge impression figures the singer got.

He made a tweet on Twitter and attached a photo of the impression statistics of Laycon’s Instagram account, he captioned the post.

“Laycon’s IG Impressions are unreal. 134 million in 7 days. Yes I’m bragging