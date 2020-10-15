It’s hard not to talk to your best friend – Cardi B says as she confirms she is back with Offset

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

American rapper Cardi B has finally confirmed she and Offset are back together as against reports of their pending divorce.

Recall that TMZ reported that during the rapper’s birthday celebration last weekend and another outing in Atlanta together this week, they seemed way more like a happily married couple than exes moving on.

Cardi denies she’s gone back to Offset for attention, instead it’s just that she’s a “crazy bitch” who can’t make up her mind. She says one day she’s happy, the next day she wants to beat him up and then she starts to miss him all over again.

She adds ”It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”

Of course, there’s also a sexual reason too. Cardi put it bluntly — “It’s really hard to have no d**k.”

Cardi also responded to haters accusing her of only taking her husband back because he bought her a brand new Rolls for her 28th birthday.

Cardi also casually claimed she’s not bipolar and even took a test to prove it.

