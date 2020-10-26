It’s painful that what started as a peaceful protest has turned into anarchy – Davido reacts

DMW boss Davido has reacted to the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem across the country.

Davido stated that the destruction of properties by hijackers is a disrespect to those that lost their lives in the struggle as he wondered what they stand to gain in burning and looting private businesses.

He also wondered why police stations are burnt down when one of the demands of the protesters was better police welfare and training. Davido stressed that we need a Country where there is law and order for us to make any real change.

He made this know via Twitter;

“We need a Country where there is law and order for us to make any real change !!! Please stop!

It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete Anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the Peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully.

What is there to gain from burning and looting private businesses that provide employment to our own people?? Or burgling or burning houses belong to innocent citizens?! Or burning Buses that our own people depend on for transport to go to work and go about their lives???

Why burn police stations, when one of our demands was better police welfare and training??? Please stop stop stop stop! It all makes no sense whatsoever !! If you know anybody partaking in this, tell them to stop!!”