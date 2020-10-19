TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

I broke relationships by turning down collaborations for ‘Made In…

My mom didn’t kill anyone – Actress Lilian Afegbai defends…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as…

It’s no longer about SARS – Seun Kuti reveals why youths are still protesting

Entertainment
By OluA

Afrobeat musician and activist, Seun Kuti has said that the protests going on across the country is no longer about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and reformation of the entire police.

He said the protests have gone beyond that as new agenda against government’s anti-people activities has emerged

The protests have continued across the country despite the government’s announcement of the scrapping of SARS and agreeing to meet the demands of the protesting youths.

READ ALSO

If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari,…

Most Nigerian artistes use Fela as an excuse to smoke and…

The music artist noted it was necessary that the government addressed the protesters.

“People should not sit in their high offices in Abuja. Bring yourself off your high horse. Come and relate with the people that just voted for you. Come and really hear what is going on,” he said.

Speaking on the alleged hijack of the protest as some government officials may have believed, the Afrobeat star dismissed the claims and urged those in authority to rather view it as an opportunity.

“Don’t feel victimized, don’t think there is somebody trying to get you. No. These are your people trying to talk to you,” he said.

“This is actually a moment that we can actually build a bridge (between the government and the people), but they don’t want to hear that.

“The slogan might be EndSars but the mission is to change in the relationship we have with the government in this country.

“As soon as the government starts to really hear the people in terms of those things that we are demanding – in terms of good governance, in terms of bringing the things that really matter to us, to the front of their own preoccupation,” Seun Kuti said.

“We have a government in place and we believe that they should do the job; as some of the highest paid politicians in the world, they should be the hardest workers for their people. But we tend to have a country where the people continue to work to make things easier for those in government and it shouldn’t be that way; a country should work for the benefit of the people.

“So, what we are saying is that there must be a change in the relationship between the people, the government and our commonwealth; how it is distributed and those that benefit from it. This is what we the people are saying, and this is what we have always been saying.

“It is not just about police reforms; that is not all you owe us. You owe us good schools, livable wages, high standard of living – all the quality things that you and your family members enjoy in this country and outside of it. We, at least, deserve to enjoy it here.

“For me, personally I don’t want to back down and I think the people of Nigeria also don’t want to back down. I am a servant of the people and I follow the people,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

I broke relationships by turning down collaborations for ‘Made In Lagos’ –…

My mom didn’t kill anyone – Actress Lilian Afegbai defends police mom

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

EndSARs: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks on horrific experience with policemen, says he…

DStv, GOtv undergoing upgrade, not hacked

It’s no longer about SARS – Seun Kuti reveals why youths are still protesting

End SARS: Fuji snger, Pasuma reportedly chased out of Alausa protest ground…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

BBNaija Star, Tricky Tee debunks claims that he requested N500k For Appearance…

NECO reschedules exams over #ENDSARS protests

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More