It’s totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending #ENDSARS protests – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi has condemned the attack on young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests by police officers.

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre insisted that the idea of the voice of the African youth not being heard should not be sustained. He also advised the government to allow citizens prosper through land reforms, electoral reforms, change of constitution, devolution of power, world class education, infrastructural development, access to capital.

Pastor Adeyemi further encouraged young Nigerians to press for a win/win negotiation as the police officers are sometimes victims of a warped system.

He tweeted;

It is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests. We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard.

To our young citizens, please continue to speak. Please speak as leaders, not as victims. Leaders respond, victims react. Press the point to negotiate for a win/win. The police/public officer is also sometimes a victim of a warped system. Change everything.

We are not going to be leaders tomorrow, we are leaders already. Leaders lead with vision and broad perspective. #ENDSARS is a beachhead. The war is bigger. Have a clear picture of a developed Nigeria. Push for a change in values and in the power equation.

I appeal to leaders in government and the police force, please listen and respond. #ENDSARSNOW as a courageous commitment to change. When people are not heard, they raise their voices. This is a generational opportunity to move 200m people, mostly youths, to achieve development.

The mean age in Africa is 19.5 years, but the mean age of Presidents is 62 years (The Brookings Institution, Foresight Africa Report 2019). We need interpreters between the generations. The world has changed and political leaders need to know this and to lead with good advice.

Building a developed economy is inevitable. Let citizens prosper through land reforms, electoral reforms, change of constitution, devolution of power, world class education, infrastructural development, access to capital, etc. #ENDSARS

Creating or providing these require courageous leadership. Let’s do it. God bless Nigeria. God bless Africa. #ENDSARS