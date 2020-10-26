Iyabo Ojo: I will never support APC, PDP politicians again

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA
iyabo-ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on Sunday vowed never to support any politician from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The mother of two also said even if her family member was running for a post under the aforementioned parties she won’t vote for such person.

“I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life.

“Even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria ��, we need to stop recycling ♻️ #EndBadGoverance,” she wrote.

Iyabo has been a part of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and bad governance.

