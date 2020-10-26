Iyabo Ojo: I will never support APC, PDP politicians again

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on Sunday vowed never to support any politician from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The mother of two also said even if her family member was running for a post under the aforementioned parties she won’t vote for such person.

“I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life. “Even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria ��, we need to stop recycling ♻️ #EndBadGoverance,” she wrote.

I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria 🇳🇬, we need to stop recycling ♻️ #EndBadGoverance — Iyabo Ojo/ #endsars #endpolicebrutality #endpolice (@IYSexxy) October 25, 2020

Iyabo has been a part of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and bad governance.

See also: Who did I offend? ‘Frustrated’ lady who wants to leave Nigeria laments after she got offers from Nigerian based men only