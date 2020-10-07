TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko unfollow each other on…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

Entertainment
By San

Lebanese Born Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and popular media personality, VJ Adams have reportedly tied the knot in a fairy wedding themed photoshoot session dubbed ‘The Ibrahims”., Gh Gossip reports.

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams Reportedly Tie The Knot (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The lovely wedding photoshoot has got social media puzzled as they wonder if it’s real or just a random photo campaign. But taking a cue from the photos and video shared by top wedding vendor and professional make up artiste, Oshewa beauty, one can guess it’s an advertorial.

READ ALSO

Be picky, have standards and don’t date just anyone…

Another year wasted but it’s not my fault –…

See the more lovely photos and video below:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet – Bolanle…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth to a set of…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with Kiddwaya

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m not going anywhere” – KiddWaya fires at detractors after constant attack on…

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

She’s the most beautiful woman in the world – Davido hails Chioma,…

The moment BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure and Ella clashed on Instagram…

BBNaija Ex-housemate, Ka3na shows off her house (Photo)

I’ll rather die broke than join illuminati – Cardi B says after her…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More