Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

Lebanese Born Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and popular media personality, VJ Adams have reportedly tied the knot in a fairy wedding themed photoshoot session dubbed ‘The Ibrahims”., Gh Gossip reports.

The lovely wedding photoshoot has got social media puzzled as they wonder if it’s real or just a random photo campaign. But taking a cue from the photos and video shared by top wedding vendor and professional make up artiste, Oshewa beauty, one can guess it’s an advertorial.

See the more lovely photos and video below: