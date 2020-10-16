TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded SARS Station In Anambra

News
By San
JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded SARS Station In Anambra

Sporadic shootings seized the air on Friday as #EndSARS protesters crowded the headquarters of the notorious special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

The protesters, who were led by Chinedu Okoli, highlife maestro better known as Flavour; Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, a rapper better known as Phyno, Kingsley Okonkwo, singer better known as Kcee, were chanting “End SARS! End SARS!”.

A Twitter user shared a video that captured a policeman firing live bullets.

READ ALSO

#EndSARS: Work with the people or risk a revolution –…

BREAKING: FG reopens NYSC camps

The massive crowd had converged on Awka, the state capital, from where they moved to the disbanded SARS office to demand the shutdown of the facility.

Addressing the crowd, Flavour had said the protesters must get to Awkuzu today and shut down the office completely.

He also said the ending SARS is just one of the negative issues the youths are fighting, adding that what they want is a total renewal of the Nigerian system.

“Look at our youth everywhere but no jobs for them. The new slogan now is Renew Nigeria,” he declared to loud applause from the youths.

Though, the police in the state have disbanded the SARS unit in the state in line with the decision of the Inspector General of Police, the protesters say the office should be completely shut down, as it was a despicable place which has blood of lots of innocent victims on its grounds.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts very friendly…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki…

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

Pastor arrested for stealing neighbours’ cows to pay bride price

Uche Maduagwu shoots shot at Genevieve Nnaja as he promises to be a loving step…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

BBNaija: Watch Ozo as he makes his debut on Super Sports Channel (Video)

EndSARS protesters rain curses on me via text messages, phone calls –…

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More