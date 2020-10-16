JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded SARS Station In Anambra

Sporadic shootings seized the air on Friday as #EndSARS protesters crowded the headquarters of the notorious special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

The protesters, who were led by Chinedu Okoli, highlife maestro better known as Flavour; Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, a rapper better known as Phyno, Kingsley Okonkwo, singer better known as Kcee, were chanting “End SARS! End SARS!”.

A Twitter user shared a video that captured a policeman firing live bullets.

The massive crowd had converged on Awka, the state capital, from where they moved to the disbanded SARS office to demand the shutdown of the facility.

Addressing the crowd, Flavour had said the protesters must get to Awkuzu today and shut down the office completely.

He also said the ending SARS is just one of the negative issues the youths are fighting, adding that what they want is a total renewal of the Nigerian system.

“Look at our youth everywhere but no jobs for them. The new slogan now is Renew Nigeria,” he declared to loud applause from the youths.

Though, the police in the state have disbanded the SARS unit in the state in line with the decision of the Inspector General of Police, the protesters say the office should be completely shut down, as it was a despicable place which has blood of lots of innocent victims on its grounds.