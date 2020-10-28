Just like Bobrisky, Charly Boy steps out dressed in female attire

One of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, Charly Boy has sent social media into frenzy after photos of him dressed like a woman surfaced on the internet.

Just like popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, Charly boy was seen stylishly rocking gele, chiffon blouse and necklaces in the photos.

Although the 69 year old is best known for his alternative lifestyle, his choice of outfits in the photos still came as a surprise to many on social media.

Captioning the photos, Charly boy wrote;

“Hummm!!! Who do I look like? What’s up? What am I representing Guess.”

See how Nigerians are reacting below;

@faithchinaemere wrote; ”Father sir, if men catch you na ogbe, they go think say you carry the thing like woman oo”

@therealafrocandy wrote; ”Wow father you no go kih me oooo but you look great tho”