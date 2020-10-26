Kim Kardashian remains hot even at 40 (Photo)

Recall that reality TV star and model, Kim Kardashian West turned 40 sometime last week and her family threw an epic party to celebrate the big number with her.

Well, the reality star and businesswoman recently took to social media to share some juicy photos of her on a private island.

In the photos the mother of four showed off her superb body in a two-piece colour swimsuit with a simple caption:



“This is 40!”

A look at the photos showed, she remains hot even at 40 and after four children.

Kim is married to American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West, who is also a presidential candidate in the US election set to take place in November.