Lady stampeded to death while struggling for COVID19 palliatives in Abuja (Graphic Video)

A woman has died in a stampede while struggling for COVID-19 palliatives in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Monday October 26.

According to social media reports, the lady joined a host of others in the community to a warehouse located on Secretariat Road in Gwagwalada area council of the FCT after receiving information that some CACOVID19 palliatives were stored there.

While struggling for the food items, she reportedly tripped and was trampled upon by the agitating crowd who were also fighting to collect their own items.

One of the ladies was rushed to the General hospital in Gwagwalada where she was confirmed dead.

Facebook user, Emmanuela Oraegbune shared photos of the deceased woman online with a call for anyone who knows her family members to go to the hospital. In an updated post, Emmauela says that the family of the deceased lady has been contacted and they have identified her corpse.

