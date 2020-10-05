TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lagos housing scheme: Over 2,400 get homes

By Olabisi Jonathan
lagos state housing scheme

About 2,500 family members have benefitted from Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens at Igando in the last seven months. This was disclosed by the General Manager of the Lagos State Mortgage Board, Mr. Bayowa Foresythe.

In a dialogue with The Nation, he said 492 units of flats have been handed over to subscribers in the last seven months.

“Multiplying the number of flats (492) by five, which is the average size of a family, this will give you 2,460. What this simply means is that we have provided shelter for 2,460 family members in the state within a short period,” he said.

Foresythe  said: “Our goal is to bridge the housing deficit in the state by providing affordable homes for the residents through the Rent-To-Own programme in which subscribers are to pay only five per cent equity contribution and payments are spread over 120 months (10 years). This, we believe, will sustain mortgage culture and increase home ownership drive in the state.

“We have taken the scheme to the five administrative divisions of the state, namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe under the acronym IBILE. This is to ensure that no part of the state is left behind. With Lagos HOMS, we are providing an innovative and sustainable opportunity to enhance homeownership for Lagos residents.”.

He emphasized that the Lagos state Governor  promised to increase the number of homeowners through Lagos Homs and is doing everything possible to achieve it.

