“Laycon changed a lot of things about me” – Vee recounts Laycon’s positive impact on her in the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-vee

One of the BBNaija 2020 finalists, Vee has spoken highly of the winner, recounting how Laycon has changed her.

Vee Recall Laycon and Vee were friends and a force to reckon with in the BBNaija house.

laycon-vee1

The duo became friends after Vee took Laycon’s side when he was on the edge of breaking apart from Erica’s rejection and their bust-up.

 

Speaking on their friendship, Vee said Laycon taught her a lot of things and prevented her from getting into fights with others.

Her words ;

”Laycon has got an inviting spirit, I can see a lot people talking about things our friendship has done to him, what they ain’t saying is what our friendship has done to me.

He has changed my mind about a lot of things, meeting him in the house is a blessing. I could have been worse, a lot more quarrels, but he was there for me too.”

