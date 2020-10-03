“Laycon changed a lot of things about me” – Vee recounts Laycon’s positive impact on her in the house

One of the BBNaija 2020 finalists, Vee has spoken highly of the winner, recounting how Laycon has changed her.

Recall Laycon and Vee were friends and a force to reckon with in the BBNaija house.

The duo became friends after Vee took Laycon’s side when he was on the edge of breaking apart from Erica’s rejection and their bust-up.

Speaking on their friendship, Vee said Laycon taught her a lot of things and prevented her from getting into fights with others.

Her words ;