“Laycon has a Native Doctor, what happened to Erica was a spiritual attack” – Man claims

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Laycon-erica

A man, identified as Victor Aguguomi, has taken to social media to allege that BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, sought the help of a native doctor before going to the house.

Laycon

According to him, other housemates also fortified themselves before going to the house unknown to an “ignorant Erica.”

He gave me his wrong contact – Another lady claiming…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was…

For him, the massive love fans show Laycon was also manipulated in the spiritual realm.

The screenshot showed the man was probably replying to someone’s comment whose username has been edited out.

He also claimed that Erica was spiritually manipulated and frustrated which led to her disqualification from the house, tagging it a spiritual attack.

 

Laycon-erica

 

 

