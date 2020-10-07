Lazy Nigerian youth! Stay home and be waiting for me – Tacha to fan who wanted her to lead a protest

Disqualified housemate from the Big Brother Naija “pepper Dem” season, Tacha, has dragged a fan for questioning her over the #endsars protest.

Recently, some Nigerians have been protesting for the outright dissolution of SARS and some celebrities also joined the movement.

A Twitter user who expected Tacha to lead a protest, expressed her disappointment after finding out that Tacha didn’t come out to stage a protest against SARS.

“So Tacha didn’t lead a protest today. Disappointing”,

She wrote.

Tacha in her reply, called the fan a lazy Nigerian youth.