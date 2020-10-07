TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Mr Ibu…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals…

Lazy Nigerian youth! Stay home and be waiting for me – Tacha to fan who wanted her to lead a protest

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
tacha-covid

Disqualified housemate from the Big Brother Naija “pepper Dem” season, Tacha, has dragged a fan for questioning her over the #endsars protest.

Recently, some Nigerians have been protesting for the outright dissolution of SARS and some celebrities also joined the movement.

A Twitter user who expected Tacha to lead a protest, expressed her disappointment after finding out that Tacha didn’t come out to stage a protest against SARS.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Stop asking me to vote for anybody like your votes…

BBNaija: Vee explains why Tacha would have been one of the…

“So Tacha didn’t lead a protest today. Disappointing”,

She wrote.

Tacha in her reply, called the fan a lazy Nigerian youth.

“Lazy Nigerian youth! Stay home and be waiting for me”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth to a set of…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Veteran Actress, Olanrewaju Hassan ‘Iya Awero’ celebrates 70th…

Lazy Nigerian youth! Stay home and be waiting for me – Tacha to fan who…

I am saving money for your dowry – Fan proposes to Kate Henshaw (photo)

BBNaija’s Leo DaSilva recounts how his car bumper was stolen while driving in…

Man drowns in a river while trying to retrieve $20 note he mistakenly dropped

Na your Oga you dey call BRO? – reactions as Davido’s new signee, Liya called…

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun under fire for gifting Laycon five million…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More