Lekki Massacre: The truth will be known when Buhari is no longer in government- Femi Fani Kayode

Nigerian politician and former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that government officials have concealed the truth behind the Lekki toll gate shooting.

In a recent tweet Femi Fani-Kayode on his page, he questioned why hard evidences at the crime scene be removed by a minister.

Femi Fani said that the truth behind the massacre will not be uncovered until President Muhammadu Buhari is out of office.

His tweet reads,

“Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. They will show us what they want us to see. If the camera was not planted & provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed &.. The deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled. It is only after PMB leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed. After that he & all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity. “You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice.”