TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave…

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die –…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” –…

The youths are the problem of the youths – Charles Anwurum…

Drama as Car dealer calls out Comedian Ebiye over non-payment of…

The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me…

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying…

Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians…

Oba of Lagos Staff of Office reportedly recovered (Video)

Lekki Massacre: The truth will be known when Buhari is no longer in government- Femi Fani Kayode

News
By San

Nigerian politician and former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that government officials have concealed the truth behind the Lekki toll gate shooting.

In a recent tweet Femi Fani-Kayode on his page, he questioned why hard evidences at the crime scene be removed by a minister.

Femi Fani said that the truth behind the massacre will not be uncovered until President Muhammadu Buhari is out of office.

READ ALSO

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst…

Fani-Kayode separates from wife, demands N2bn from Blogger,…

His tweet reads,

“Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. They will show us what they want us to see. If the camera was not planted & provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed &..

The deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled. It is only after PMB leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed. After that he & all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity.

“You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave masters – BBA’s…

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

The youths are the problem of the youths – Charles Anwurum (Video)

Drama as Car dealer calls out Comedian Ebiye over non-payment of his benz car,…

The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with…

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I dare you to be the change we want to see in our country – Nengi

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

TVC News resumes, releases statement

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts to #EndSARS protest

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Edo Prison Break: Obaseki gives fleeing inmates additional days to return

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More