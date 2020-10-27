Let’s maintain a proper focus on our set goals – AY addresses people blaming celebrities for the deaths of protesters

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun, also known as AY Comedian, has condemned those blaming celebrities for the deaths of protesters during the #EndSARS protest.

This comes as Social media influencers and celebrities have been under fire of late for the roles they played in the #EndSARS demonstrations across the country.

AY in statement via his social media account stated that ‘passing the blame card to any celebrity is an inappropriate response to the death of our fellow compatriots.’

He said, “When we were yet to tweet about #EndSARS, it started with ‘please add your voices’. When we did, they said, ‘get off your tweeting fingers and join the protest on the street’. When we also did and lost some of our youths in the struggle, they are now asking, ‘How come no celebrity was reported dead too?’

He continued, “Passing the blame card to any celebrity is an inappropriate response to the death of our fellow compatriots in the struggle for a better Nigeria. Even as we mourn our brothers and sisters, let’s maintain a proper focus on our set goals, and be less concerned about any form of orchestrated distractions. Let’s quit discouraging everyone who joined us all in making our voices heard, no matter how low.

Your liking or disliking any celebrity doesn’t count as much as we respect ourselves as human beings. Let’s not make our solutions to the problem be as bad as the problem itself. We shall all be alive to witness that NEW NIGERIA of our dreams soonest.”

