Limit your going out so you don’t fade out — Bobrisky to BBNaija housemates

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has advised BBNaija season 5 stars to desist from availing themselves everywhere or risk fading.

According to Bobrisky, their availability on both radio and tv is becoming rampant and could go a long way to hurt them in the end.

To her, it is not good for their brand as their fans won’t give them the needed attention anymore since they are always seen at public places and on social media.