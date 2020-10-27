Lovely moment a baby refused to listen to any other song except “FEM” by Davido (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

DMW boss, David Adeleke recently took to his social media handle to share a video of a baby who refused to listen to any other song except Fem.

The baby could be seen gesticulating when it got to the chorus of the song and seems to be a big fan of the music star.

It’s painful that what started as a peaceful protest…

Mother’s Love: Chioma tattoos son’s name, Ifeanyi on her…

Davido while reacting to the video revealed the it made him smile as he has not been in the best mood lately.

FEM is a song which was released by Davido following his return to social media after months away from all platform.

The song is currently an anthem that has gone viral.

