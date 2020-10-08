TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals…

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

Davido’s DMW ends contract with Lil Frosh

Lovely moment as blind people perform Laycon’s Fierce song (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown season winner, Laycon recently shared a video of some blind people showing him love by doing the cover of his popular song called Fierce.

The blind people who are from the Bethseda School were spotted in ankara uniform as they performed the budding musician’s song. Though with limited musical instruments, the blind people did justice to the song.

Watch video below;

READ ALSO

Ogun State governor appoints Laycon as Youth Ambassador,…

Laycon’s win is the only thing Nigerians celebrated this…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her,…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals He Has Been…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

The moment thugs removed cap from Fayose’s head during rally (video)

Lovely moment as blind people perform Laycon’s Fierce song (video)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica spotted having a nice time together (photo)

My sister does not have Bipolar, the video is a cover up – Chacha…

BBNaija: “I can work with Erica and Tolanibaj but we can’t be…

Properties destroyed as gas station explodes in Lagos

Mike Bamiloye shares throwback photo of his wife, Gloria as they mark their 32nd…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More