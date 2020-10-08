Lovely moment as blind people perform Laycon’s Fierce song (video)

BBNaija lockdown season winner, Laycon recently shared a video of some blind people showing him love by doing the cover of his popular song called Fierce.
The blind people who are from the Bethseda School were spotted in ankara uniform as they performed the budding musician’s song. Though with limited musical instruments, the blind people did justice to the song.
Watch video below;
THIS IS WONDERFUL.
Thank you sooo much
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
❤️+💡 https://t.co/ui1Y1E3KXw
— Laycon 💡 (@itsLaycon) October 7, 2020
