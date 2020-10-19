TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man advises men to be careful on the kind of ladies they keep as he recounts how ex-lover tore all his certificates to pieces (photos)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Twitter user with the handle @somambia has taken to the social media platform to recount how his ex-lover tore all his certificates to pieces sometime ago.

The tweep said the experience still lingers in his mind and advised men to ensure that the type of ladies they associate with are reasonable.

@somambia said the documents that were destroyed by his ex-lover included school certificates, birth certificate, work contracts and company documents.

Get education, But don’t let certificate define you –…

