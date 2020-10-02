Man loses his Lexus Jeep to gambling in Anambra

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


A yet to be identified Nigerian man has been reported to have lost his expensive Lexus jeep to gambling in Anambra state.

The man who is said to be a chronic gambler, unfortunately lost his car to a small bet shop owner place a bet in Nnewi, Anambra state. This is after using the car to place bet with the shop owner and lost and had to let go of the car.

Twitter user @Poshfelly shared the story on social media, revealing how Izunna, the owner of the bet shop ended up taking ownership of the jeep after the owner lost the bet.

“You all know the price of this car, some guy used this car to place a bet in this town and lost. That’s how Izunna the owner of one small bet shop now owns a Lexus.”

