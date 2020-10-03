Man recounts how his girlfriend broke up with him because he cooks better than her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian man recently took to Twitter to narrate how his girlfriend broke up with him because she was insecure about the fact that he is a better cook than her.

Chuka Phillip-Johnson, an editor at DutchReview, made this revelation while responding to a question from a Twitter account.

“Have y’all ever dated someone that was jealous of you?” a Twitter user asked.

Chuka responded: “Yeah, it was a Nigerian lady. She felt somehow threatened, and was extremely jealous when she found out I could cook (better than her). She was one of those girls raised in a traditional home, where cooking is a woman’s job. She used to call the kitchen, ‘her office’.

“Since I love to cook, and wanted to cook almost all the time, she said I had succeeded in taking away one of the things that made her a woman. It was a very weird dating phase and didn’t last that long. Imagine someone breaking up with you because you cook better than her. Lool.”

