MC Oluomo denies sending thugs to attack protesters in Alausa (video)

Chairman of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has denied reports that he sent thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters in Alausa in Lagos state today October 15.

Thugs armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons tried to disrupt the #EndSARS protest earlier today, they were however rebuffed by the #EndSARS protesters.

Shortly after the incident, some Nigerians came online to accuse MC Oluomo of sending the thugs.

However, in a video he shared on his IG page, MC Oluomo who spoke in Yoruba, said he knows nothing about the thugs.

