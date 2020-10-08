Mike Bamiloye shares throwback photo of his wife, Gloria as they mark their 32nd anniversary

Popular Christian Drama minister, Mike Bamiloye took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife Gloria Bamiloye as they mark their 32nd wedding anniversary.

The minister shared a throwback photo of his wife Gloria holding up a bible on their engagement day, which he revealed to be October 7, 1988.

Sharing the story of their marital journey, Bamiloye stated that his wife was 24 while he was 28 when they got married. According to him, he had nothing to his name except the drama ministration he was travelling across the country for.

The Mount Zion founder noted that his wife agreed to be with him despite knowing his financial status. Many years later, Bamiloye said that his wife is now travelling all over the world with him.