Mind what you eat at protest ground – Nkechi Blessing Sunday advises

Nollywood
By OluA
Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has advised protesters to be cautious of the food they eat at protest grounds.

She gave the advice against the backdrop of the recent attacks on the protesters in Abuja and Lagos.

She opined that those behind the attacks might want to use the food shared at protest grounds to also get at the protesters.

Dear youths! Please this one this people are trying to spoil the protest by all all means…..please lets verify and mind what we eat at the protest grounds! Because that might be another way to attack”she wrote on her IG page

