Moment fans welcomed Kiddwaya with a Versace Cake,other gifts in his grand home coming in Abuja (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-versace-cake

Crowd flock as Kiddwaya makes grand homecoming residents. The 26-year-old billionaire son and entrepreneur got massive love from all his fans upon arrival in Abuja.

kiddwaya

Since his eviction from the BBNaija house, this was his first time returning to his residential base, Abuja. Fans and well-wishers gathered around him from the minute he arrived at the airport, chanting his praises and identifying with his fan-base named “Waya dem gang’.

Some fans came bearing gifts, cakes, framed portrait paintings, flowers, etc and tried to take selfies but were held off by his bodyguards.

This warm reception was moved to a popular hotel in Abuja for an exclusive party and his fans did not disappoint as they were present to celebrate their president.

 

