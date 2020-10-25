TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex…

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates…

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” –…

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

Mother’s Love: Chioma tattoos son’s name, Ifeanyi on her wrist (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland has tattooed her son’s name, Ifeanyi Adeleke on her wrist. The mother of one who’s still basking in the euphoria of motherhood toed the line of Regina Daniels who also inked her son’s name on her wrist shortly after delivery.

Chioma took to her social media page to show off the new ink on her right wrist. This is coming few days after she and her lover, Davido celebrated their son’s first birthday in a grand style.

READ ALSO

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for…

Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as…

Read Also: Check out the 7 Regina Daniels’ tattoos in different parts of her body and what they mean (Photos)

While Davido took to his social media handle to pen down lovely words to his son, Chioma in an Instagram post shared a video of Ifeanyi in an expensive children’s car, which is likely a birthday gift.

Watch the videos of the young chap trying out his new ride here: Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as he celebrates his first birthday

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

TVC News resumes, releases statement

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts to #EndSARS protest

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Edo Prison Break: Obaseki gives fleeing inmates additional days to return

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More