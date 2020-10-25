Mother’s Love: Chioma tattoos son’s name, Ifeanyi on her wrist (Video)

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland has tattooed her son’s name, Ifeanyi Adeleke on her wrist. The mother of one who’s still basking in the euphoria of motherhood toed the line of Regina Daniels who also inked her son’s name on her wrist shortly after delivery.

Chioma took to her social media page to show off the new ink on her right wrist. This is coming few days after she and her lover, Davido celebrated their son’s first birthday in a grand style.

Read Also: Check out the 7 Regina Daniels’ tattoos in different parts of her body and what they mean (Photos)

While Davido took to his social media handle to pen down lovely words to his son, Chioma in an Instagram post shared a video of Ifeanyi in an expensive children’s car, which is likely a birthday gift.

Watch the videos of the young chap trying out his new ride here: Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as he celebrates his first birthday