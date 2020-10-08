Mumu Of Highest Order’ – Kemi Olunloyo Advises Chioma Not To Marry Davido As She Drops Photo Of His Official Wife

Kemi Olunloyo, the controversial Journalist has taken to social media to advise Chioma to bury the thoughts of marrying Davido if she doesn’t want to share him with other women.

Kemi, in her tweet, alleged that Davido has an official wife called Hermandine. She uploaded a photo of the said lady flaunting her beauty as she dazzled in a nicely made gown. According to Kemi, she sighted the marriage license that backs her assertion.

Here is her tweet;