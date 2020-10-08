Mumu Of Highest Order’ – Kemi Olunloyo Advises Chioma Not To Marry Davido As She Drops Photo Of His Official Wife
Kemi, in her tweet, alleged that Davido has an official wife called Hermandine. She uploaded a photo of the said lady flaunting her beauty as she dazzled in a nicely made gown. According to Kemi, she sighted the marriage license that backs her assertion.
Here is her tweet;
“Chioma Rowland has no idea that if Davido ever marries her she will be in a polygamous marriage. Mumu of the highest order. Hermadine is the official wife. I told you that February 2020. Hermadine posted hers in June after I obtained their marriage license in ATL 2019 FEM
