TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals…

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

Davido’s DMW ends contract with Lil Frosh

Mumu Of Highest Order’ – Kemi Olunloyo Advises Chioma Not To Marry Davido As She Drops Photo Of His Official Wife

Entertainment
By San

Kemi Olunloyo, the controversial Journalist has taken to social media to advise Chioma to bury the thoughts  of marrying Davido if she doesn’t want to share him with other women.

Kemi, in her tweet, alleged that Davido has an official wife called Hermandine. She uploaded  a photo of the said lady flaunting her beauty as she dazzled in a nicely made gown. According to Kemi, she sighted the marriage license that backs her assertion.

Here is her tweet;

 

 

READ ALSO

Na your Oga you dey call BRO? – reactions as Davido’s new…

She’s the most beautiful woman in the world –…

“Chioma Rowland has no idea that if Davido ever marries her she will be in a polygamous marriage. Mumu of the highest order. Hermadine is the official wife. I told you that February 2020. Hermadine posted hers in June after I obtained their marriage license in ATL 2019 FEM

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her,…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals He Has Been…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mumu Of Highest Order’ – Kemi Olunloyo Advises Chioma Not To Marry Davido As She…

Bolt Drivers narrates horrible experience with ritualists he picked up at Lekki…

The moment thugs removed cap from Fayose’s head during rally (video)

Lovely moment as blind people perform Laycon’s Fierce song (video)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica spotted having a nice time together (photo)

My sister does not have Bipolar, the video is a cover up – Chacha…

BBNaija: “I can work with Erica and Tolanibaj but we can’t be…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More