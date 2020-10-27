‘My heart is shattered into a million pieces’ – Actor, Jamie Foxx confirms death of his sister in emotional tribute

Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has confirmed the death of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon.

The Oscar-winning actor, 52, paid an emotional tribute in an Instagram post along with pictures of the he and his sister, saying his “‘ heart is shattered into a million pieces’

The actor wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…”

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers.”

Ms. Dixon, who was born with Down’s syndrome, reportedly died on the 19th of October, according to People. She was 36 years old.

The news of her death first came to light last week when singer Chris Brown posted and deleted an emotional tribute on Instagram with a picture of Ms. Dixon and Foxx dancing at a fashion show.

Brown, 31, wrote: “Lost one of my best friends and one of the most beautiful souls I know. REST IN PEACE sis. WE WIL (sic) DANCE AGAIN ONE DAY…I LOVE YOU.”