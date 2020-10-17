TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

#EndSARS: Work with the people or risk a revolution – Dino…

My Mother Struggled to Take Care of Me, My Dad Wasn’t There For Me’- Nengi Reveals

Entertainment
By San
Nengi

Reality TV star,Rebecca Nengi Hampson has told the Punch in a new interview that her father was never there for her while growing up. She subtly disclosed that her new status in life is as a result of her hardworking mother.

According to the former beauty queen , she could count the number of times she saw the dad when she was a kid which ultimately shows he was never around for her. Unfortunately, her mother passed on at a stage when she had enjoyed the fruits of her labour to the fullest.

“My dad was never really there. I can count the number of times I saw him. So I grew up with my mother and she was the only one I knew. She struggled to take care of me but the love between us is deep. Even when we didn’t have anything, I was always happy. We would be in our house and manage our lives. However, she died when things were becoming good” she said sadly.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My Mother Struggled to Take Care of Me, My Dad Wasn’t There For Me’- Nengi…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

NOSC confirms Oscars’ approval of Pidgin English as foreign language

EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye

Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

I broke relationships by turning down collaborations for ‘Made In Lagos’ –…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More