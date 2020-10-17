My Mother Struggled to Take Care of Me, My Dad Wasn’t There For Me’- Nengi Reveals

Reality TV star,Rebecca Nengi Hampson has told the Punch in a new interview that her father was never there for her while growing up. She subtly disclosed that her new status in life is as a result of her hardworking mother.

According to the former beauty queen , she could count the number of times she saw the dad when she was a kid which ultimately shows he was never around for her. Unfortunately, her mother passed on at a stage when she had enjoyed the fruits of her labour to the fullest.

“My dad was never really there. I can count the number of times I saw him. So I grew up with my mother and she was the only one I knew. She struggled to take care of me but the love between us is deep. Even when we didn’t have anything, I was always happy. We would be in our house and manage our lives. However, she died when things were becoming good” she said sadly.