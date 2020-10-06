My relationship with Ozo is nobody’s business – Nengi declares (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo

Reality TV star and BBNaija second runner up, Nengi has declared that she would no longer be tolerating questions about her relationship with her love interest, Ozo.

 

According to her, their relationship should be between them and it’s nobody’s business.

 

Nengi made this known at a recent event as she stated that what they share is strictly between the both of them and from henceforth wont be answering any further questions about their relationship.

In her words,

“My relationship with Ozo is between the both of us and we know what we share. I don’t see the need to explain to anybody. I don’t expect anybody else to know”.

