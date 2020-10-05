Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet – Bolanle Ninalowo says as he hails wife

Charming Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo recently took to his Twitter hail his wife for staying with him from his days of humble beginning.

Ninalowo in his tweet stress that it is only those ladies that stays with their partner when he was broke, that would enjoy luxury when he finally becomes successful and financially buoyant.

He shared a picture of he and his wife beside an aircraft and wrote,

“Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet… My ride and die from day one.”