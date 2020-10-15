Na person wey dey alive dey do film – Yul Edochie says as he joins #EndSARS protest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA
‘I don’t do blood money in real life, stop sending me your account numbers’ -Yul Edochie warns fans

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Thursday announced that he will be joining the #End SARS protest on Friday.

He took to his social media handle to hail the youth as he stressed that it is only the living that act movies.

Yul Edochie wrote, “I dreamt of this day, talked about it and prayed for it. God bless all Nigerian youths who have made this day a reality. I’ll be at Ekwueme Square, Awka tomorrow, Friday 8am on a peaceful protest to demand good governance from our Government. Na person wey dey alive dey do film.”

