Na your Oga you dey call BRO? – reactions as Davido’s new signee, Liya called him ”BRO”

DMW label Boss, Davido, officially signed the first female artiste to his record label today but something else caught fans attention.

Davido had taken to his social media page to announce the signing of his newest artist whose name was given as Liya.

He tweeted; “Welcome officially to the party! DMW 1st lady! @yes_liya_ from here it’s onwards and upwards ! On this day I make this promise to you. Imma make you a global star! Never Billed !! #30BG”

Liya then replied: “GOD BLESS You Bro,”

GOD BLESS YOU BRO ❤️ https://t.co/Asf8YYOChN — Liya (@yes_liya_) October 6, 2020

Her response was received with reactions from Davido fans, below is the one that went viral.

Other fans were of the opinion that the likes of Peruzzi, Mayorkun, who are signed to the label dare not refer to Davido as bro.