Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is celebrating her birthday today and one of her stepdaughters took to social media to celebrate the mother of one.’

The actress who turned 20 today has been basking in kind words from family and friends all day. Julia Nwoko, the beautiful lady took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her as she added a lovely message.

Her message reads;

“Wishing you a happy birthday filled with love and laughter”